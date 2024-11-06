 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
nbc_pft_djmoore_241106.jpg
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241106.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Commanders rise, Texans fall

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
nbc_pft_djmoore_241106.jpg
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241106.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Commanders rise, Texans fall

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Wilson is the AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published November 6, 2024 12:10 PM

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson put himself in contention for catch of the year during last Thursday’s 21-13 win over the Texans.

Wilson made a leaping, one-handed grab while hurtling toward the sideline that counted for a 26-yard touchdown because his shin came down in the end zone before he was out of bounds. The score gave the Jets their first lead of the night and will be a staple on highlight reels for the rest of his career.

Wilson had another touchdown catch in the third quarter and he finished the night with nine catches for 90 yards. The performance garnered him AFC offensive player of the week honors on Wednesday.

It’s the first time that Wilson, who leads the league with 60 catches this season, has taken those honors since entering the league as a 2022 first-round pick.