Garrett Wilson is the AFC offensive player of the week

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson put himself in contention for catch of the year during last Thursday’s 21-13 win over the Texans.

Wilson made a leaping, one-handed grab while hurtling toward the sideline that counted for a 26-yard touchdown because his shin came down in the end zone before he was out of bounds. The score gave the Jets their first lead of the night and will be a staple on highlight reels for the rest of his career.

Wilson had another touchdown catch in the third quarter and he finished the night with nine catches for 90 yards. The performance garnered him AFC offensive player of the week honors on Wednesday.

It’s the first time that Wilson, who leads the league with 60 catches this season, has taken those honors since entering the league as a 2022 first-round pick.