Garrett Wilson: New Jets offense is “super similar” with a few nuances

It didn’t take long for Jets receiver Garrett Wilson to make an impact last year, as he was named the AP offensive rookie of the year.

But things are a little different for Wilson heading into Year Two, as he’ll now have quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes on plays called by new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Wilson said the learning curve for the new system hasn’t been that bad because it’s similar to what New York ran before under former coordinator Mike LaFleur.

“Lucky for me, it’s been super similar — they’re both a West Coast offense and have the same premises,” Wilson said. “But with this new offense, there are a few nuances that you just got to be keen on when you’re a [skill] player in the offense, especially having someone like Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback.”

Wilson also has new teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to lean on, as they both played with Rodgers and under Hackett with the Packers.

“They’re great dudes, man, and great players,” Wilson said. “So, I’m really excited to have them around, but with the transition in offense, it’s just made it super easy on me to have people in the room that spent a good amount of time in those systems.”

Wilson caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards with four touchdowns last season. With Rodgers at quarterback, there’s reason to believe those numbers could go up in 2023.