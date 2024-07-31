Garrett Wilson: Practice conversations with Aaron Rodgers “truly enlightening”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been happy with some of the Jets’ offensive performance in recent training camp practices and he vocalized those feelings at times during the sessions.

Video from Jets camp has also shown Rodgers having some animated conversations with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson was asked about those discussions during a Wednesday press conference and acknowledged that it could “look a certain way” before saying there are no issues between the two of them. He said it was a case of working to figure out how to best attack defenses now and in the future.

“We’re getting better,” Wilson said, via SNY. “We’re gaining an understanding for each other and the way we go about things, the way we think — interpret the game. It’s truly enlightening for me every time we have convos like that despite how it may look.”

Wilson said that Rodgers has told him that “it’s my job to be on my details” and Rodgers hit on a similar theme during his own press conference.

“It needs to start with a full understanding of the offense and all the details and the intricacies and then adding the other little special sauce that he has,” Rodgers said.

Wilson has put up big numbers despite the Jets’ quarterback issues over his first two seasons, but there are high hopes for what he can do with Rodgers. The quarterback shares them and said the Jets will “really be tough to stop” once all of this summer’s work on the details is done.