nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Garrett Wilson questionable to return with a knee injury

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:25 PM

The Jets got wide receiver Garrett Wilson back on the field to start Sunday’s game against the Browns, but it looks like they’ll have to finish it without him.

Wilson left the game to get checked out by medical personnel after a diving attempt to reel in a deep shot from quarterback Justin Fields in the third quarter. Wilson remained on the sideline riding a stationary bike and the Jets are calling him questionable to return with a knee injury.

The knee is the reason why Wilson missed the Jets’ final two games before their Week 9 bye. Wilson has not caught any passes on Sunday and Fields was picked off on one of the three throws in his general direction.

The Jets and Browns were tied 17-17 at halftime and the score did not change before the start of the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.