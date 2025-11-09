Garrett Wilson questionable to return with a knee injury

The Jets got wide receiver Garrett Wilson back on the field to start Sunday’s game against the Browns, but it looks like they’ll have to finish it without him.

Wilson left the game to get checked out by medical personnel after a diving attempt to reel in a deep shot from quarterback Justin Fields in the third quarter. Wilson remained on the sideline riding a stationary bike and the Jets are calling him questionable to return with a knee injury.

The knee is the reason why Wilson missed the Jets’ final two games before their Week 9 bye. Wilson has not caught any passes on Sunday and Fields was picked off on one of the three throws in his general direction.

The Jets and Browns were tied 17-17 at halftime and the score did not change before the start of the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.