Garrett Wilson: We are better than we’ve played, Thursday was chance to prove it

  
Published November 1, 2024 07:43 AM

When the Jets traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers last year, one of the things they were looking forward to seeing was Rodgers throwing touchdown passes to Garrett Wilson.

Rodgers’s torn Achilles delayed that until this year and the first eight weeks of the season brought more pain than pleasure, but Thursday night’s performance was the kind of thing they were looking for all along. Wilson made a pair of one-handed catches for touchdowns, including one that put them up for good early in the fourth quarter.

Wilson was initially ruled out, but replays showed his shin was down before he hit the sideline and the play will be a staple of his highlight reels for the rest of his career. It was also a much-needed shot in the arm for a team on a five-game losing streak.

“We needed to, and we really wanted to, get in the win column,” Wilson said, via the team website. “Losing that many games in a row, it felt exactly how you’d expect it to feel. We are better than we have played and tonight was the time to go prove it. It is a good win because it gets us started on what we have been preaching and talking about within the facility.”

The presence of players like Wilson was the reason the Jets came into the 2024 season with high hopes and they are the reason why their poor start has been so disappointing. They’re also the reason that the door hasn’t been slammed shut on the team and Thursday night’s win ensured they’ll stay open at least a little longer.