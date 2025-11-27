Geno Smith apologizes for obscene gesture directed at fans

Raiders quarterback apologized for an obscene gesture he directed at fans after Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

Videos circulated on social media after the game showing Smith sending a low-key, one-fingered message as he left the field.

“I would like to apologize to the fans [and] Raider Nation,” Smith said Wednesday, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “I made a poor judgment out of frustration. And that’s not an excuse. I’ve got to be better than that and hold myself to a higher standard. In that moment, I didn’t. I’m sincerely apologetic and very sorry for doing that.

“I just want to make it known that those things will never happen from me again.”

Smith had a double-barreled message for a Seahawks fan who held up a sign comparing him to former Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell, one of the biggest busts in NFL history.

Coach Pete Carroll defended Smith in the preseason incident in Seattle, but this time, the organization did not back Smith.

“We are disappointed in his actions and have discussed the incident with Geno,” the team said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We hold the Raider Nation in the highest regard and take this matter seriously.”

The Browns sacked Smith 10 times in handing the Raiders their fifth consecutive loss to drop them to 2-9.

Smith has thrown for 2,367 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and has taken 41 sacks.