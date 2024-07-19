Geno Smith excited by what Ryan Grubb is bringing to the Seahawks

The Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb, who will be Geno Smith’s seventh offensive coordinator since he entered the league in 2013.

Smith, 34, has seen it all, so learning another playbook isn’t a big deal.

“The good thing for me is I like to learn,” Smith told Paul Silvi of KING 5 Seattle. “I like to study, and so that’s something that I do on a daily basis, and it does help. Repetition is always going to be the father of learning. For me, it’s just about continuing to do the little things like writing notes, taking detailed notes and just being on top of it every single day and really paying attention to every single thing that Grubb says and just the way he wants things done.”

Grubb’s history in the college ranks has Smith excited about how the offense will translate to the NFL.

Under Grubb, the University of Washington ranked fifth in the FBS in total offensive yards in 2023, and the Huskies were first in passing with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.

“Wherever coach Grubb’s been, he’s been just an innovative coach who’s found new ways to attack defenses,” Smith said. “He’s always looking for new wrinkles and just helping us gain that edge as an offense. . . . Having a new coordinator, a new system, a new philosophy, just the way that he’s doing things — and some of the plays are plays that we haven’t seen at this level.”

Smith has made consecutive Pro Bowls in his first two seasons as the Seahawks’ starter.