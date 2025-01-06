Geno Smith hit $6 million in contract escalators on Sunday

The Seahawks were out of playoff chances heading into Week 18, but they still had a shot to end the year with 10 wins and quarterback Geno Smith did his all to get the team to double digits.

Smith was 20-of-27 for 233 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-25 win that also helps Smith out individually. By winning 10 games, throwing for more than 4,282 yards and completing more than 69.755 percent of his passes, Smith earned three separate $2 million contract escalators. They will be tacked onto the $10 million roster bonus due early in the 2025 league year, although Smith said the contract was not on the forefront of his mind.

“Yeah, I was just trying to win,” Smith said, via a transcript from the team. “I’ll tell you, I hate throwing incompletions anyway, so those types of things aren’t . . . like I’m not worried about that. I try to complete every pass that I throw and usually during the games if I have one, I’m like, alright, I have to hit five in a row. That’s just how I play. I want to hit 10 in a row. I want 20 completions in a row. I wasn’t thinking about anything other than winning.”

Smith’s cap number is now set to rise to more than $44 million, but the Seahawks can lower that with an extension. Smith said he will “talk to the people that I need to talk to” about contractual matters after a season finale that displayed the best parts of what he brings to the offense in Seattle.