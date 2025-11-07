Geno Smith leaves with an apparent right leg injury

Geno Smith was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Raiders quarterback scrambled when Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto got a hand on his right knee. Smith managed to keep his balance a few more yards before stumbling to the ground, where Malcolm Roach fell on Smith.

Smith was helped up by Roach, but immediately went back to the ground.

He was in pain and holding his right knee.

Kenny Pickett has replaced Smith, who is 12-of-21 for 94 yards and an interception.

The Broncos lead 10-7.

UPDATE 10:51 P.M. ET: Smith returned on the Raiders’ next series after a brief visit to the sideline medical tent.