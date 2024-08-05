 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhill_240805.jpg
Inside Hill’s restructured deal with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhill_240805.jpg
Inside Hill’s restructured deal with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith returns to practice on Monday

  
Published August 5, 2024 01:18 PM

The reports of Geno Smith’s impending return have turned out to be correct.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Smith is on the field for the Seahawks’ Monday practice.

Smith has been dealing with knee and hip injuries and missed several days of on-field work. But reports have indicated that testing on the injuries did not reveal anything serious and that Smith would be back soon.

Last season, Smith completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Seahawks also have Sam Howell and P.J. Walker on their roster at QB.