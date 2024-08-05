Geno Smith returns to practice on Monday

The reports of Geno Smith’s impending return have turned out to be correct.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Smith is on the field for the Seahawks’ Monday practice.

Smith has been dealing with knee and hip injuries and missed several days of on-field work. But reports have indicated that testing on the injuries did not reveal anything serious and that Smith would be back soon.

Last season, Smith completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Seahawks also have Sam Howell and P.J. Walker on their roster at QB.