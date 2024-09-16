Geno Smith: The best QBs always find a way to win, I want to be like that

The Seahawks have won 19 of Geno Smith’s regular season starts since he took over as their quarterback in 2022 and nine of those wins have come via game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, including Sunday’s victory in New England.

Smith led a game-tying drive at the end of the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime and then piloted the Seahawks to Jason Myers’s game-winning field goal after the defense forced a Patriots punt. Smith was 9-of-11 through the air on those drives — the Patriots also committed a pass interference penalty — and he finished the day 33-of-44 for 327 yards and a touchdown.

With running back Kenneth Walker out, the Seahawks put even more on Smith’s shoulders Sunday and Smith said he wouldn’t have it any other way when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“Put the ball in [No. 7’s] hands, that’s my mindset,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I always dreamed about these moments growing up. It’s a dream come true just to be here. Whenever I’m in this situation and the game is on the line, I’m so happy and just excited for those opportunities. I look forward to them actually. I know it’s going to happen more and more times throughout the season. The best quarterbacks always find ways to win. I want to be regarded in that light, so I just want to continue to be there for my team, do what’s right, make the plays when they come.”

Smith has made enough plays for the Seahawks to open the season with two wins and they’ll be back at home to take on the Dolphins in Week Three. If Smith finds a way to keep the winning streak going, he’ll move closer to the kind of regard he’s seeking this season.