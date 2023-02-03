Geno Smith: We’ve had contract talks with Seahawks, and we think we can get something done

The Seahawks made one of the most shrewd decisions of last offseason, trading Russell Wilson and re-signing Geno Smith. Wilson had the worst year of his career, and Smith made the Pro Bowl and is a finalist for comeback player of the year after leading the Seahawks to the playoffs.

“I really wanted to prove those guys right , coach [Pete] Carroll, John Schneider, just how much faith they showed in me obviously trading away Russell Wilson,” Smith told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It had nothing to do with me, but just trading away the franchise cornerstone for 10 years and making the transition, and then a guy like myself who had been written off, been on the beach and then for them to see the work that I’ve been putting in, because I have been putting in an immense amount of work behind the scenes. I do a lot behind the scenes. Just for them to recognize that meant a lot to me. When the season came, they knew what I was going to do. I feel like I did, too, but it just had to happen.”

The Seahawks now have a decision to make at the position. Smith and backup Drew Lock are scheduled for free agency in March, and the Seahawks have the fifth overall draft pick acquired in the Wilson trade.

Smith was expected to be a bridge quarterback in 2022, but he was more than that in his first year as a full-time starter since 2014. Smith threw 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and his 69.8 completion percentage led the league.

The Seahawks will have to figure out how much that’s worth to them and for how long.

Smith expressed optimism that his representation and the Seahawks can “work things out.”

“We’ve have had talks, and we’re in the process of getting all that settled right now,” Smith said. “It’s looking very good. We think we can get some things done, but obviously those things take time. This is the process that I hate about the NFL, because I just want to play football. But it’s a business as well, so we’ve got to take care of business and then we’ll get back to football.”