Reports: Geno Smith’s two-year extension is worth $75 million

The financial terms of the two-year extension that quarterback Geno Smith agreed to with the Raiders were not immediately available on Thursday, but they have now been revealed.

According to multiple reports, Smith stands to make $75 million over the two additional years on the contract. Smith is due $31 million in salary and bonuses in the final year of his current contract.

Incentives can push Smith’s total payout to $88.5 million and $66.5 million of the compensation is guaranteed.

The $37.5 million per year average of the extension is a jump over the three-year deal that Smith signed as a member of the Seahawks in 2023 and keeps him in the middle third of NFL starting quarterbacks. That would remain the case if he were to hit the $88.5 million maximum as well, although doing so might mean that he’s played well enough to earn another adjustment to his pact before it is up.