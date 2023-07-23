George Fant, Chris Hubbard work out for Titans

The Titans need some help at tackle for the early part of the 2023 season and they looked at a pair of veteran options this weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team worked out free agents George Fant and Chris Hubbard. Neither player struck an immediate deal with the team.

The Titans will be without right tackle Nicolas Petit-Frere for the first six games due to a suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. They signed former Eagle Andre Dillard as a free agent and drafted Peter Skoronski in the first round, but Skoronski also spent time working at guard during the offseason program.

Fant started 36 games for the Jets over the last three seasons while Hubbard made 35 starts for the Browns over the last five years.