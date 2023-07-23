 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SPORTS-BBN-PHILLIES-MARLINS-MI
MLB Best Bets, July 23: Rockies vs Marlins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Practice
Chase Elliott’s thought process isn’t changing amid winless season
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_worlds_final_230723.jpg
Short shocks Olympic Champ by .02 for World title
nbc_smx_washougal450_230722.jpg
Highlights: J. Lawrence wins 450 at Washougal
nbc_smx_washougal250_230722.jpg
Highlights: Deegan wins 250 at Washougal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SPORTS-BBN-PHILLIES-MARLINS-MI
MLB Best Bets, July 23: Rockies vs Marlins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Practice
Chase Elliott’s thought process isn’t changing amid winless season
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_worlds_final_230723.jpg
Short shocks Olympic Champ by .02 for World title
nbc_smx_washougal450_230722.jpg
Highlights: J. Lawrence wins 450 at Washougal
nbc_smx_washougal250_230722.jpg
Highlights: Deegan wins 250 at Washougal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Fant, Chris Hubbard work out for Titans

  
Published July 23, 2023 08:27 AM

The Titans need some help at tackle for the early part of the 2023 season and they looked at a pair of veteran options this weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team worked out free agents George Fant and Chris Hubbard. Neither player struck an immediate deal with the team.

The Titans will be without right tackle Nicolas Petit-Frere for the first six games due to a suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. They signed former Eagle Andre Dillard as a free agent and drafted Peter Skoronski in the first round, but Skoronski also spent time working at guard during the offseason program.

Fant started 36 games for the Jets over the last three seasons while Hubbard made 35 starts for the Browns over the last five years.