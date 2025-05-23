 Skip navigation
George Kittle: Brock Purdy is much more vocal this year

  
Published May 23, 2025 08:31 AM

Brock Purdy got a new contract this week, but 49ers tight end George Kittle said that the quarterback didn’t wait for the ink to dry on that agreement before making a noticeable change to the way he carries himself around the team facility.

Purdy is heading into his fourth NFL season and the contract extension solidifies his role as a team leader. Kittle said that is a role that Purdy has leaned into since the start of the team’s offseason work.

“One thing I’ve already seen from Brock this offseason, just being back around for all of [the offseason program] and stuff, is just his voice is heard significantly more in the building, which I love, whether he’s breaking down the team, talking in the locker room,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He’s always kind, he’s always nice to everybody, but he’s just more vocal to everybody in team settings, which is huge. And people, when they hear the quarterback talk, your head kind of snaps. That’s what you listen for because he’s the face, the leader of the team. And so, when you have a guy like that, who’s continually growing . . . it’s just awesome to see a young guy keep his feet in the ground, and then want to work hard, and want to make all the guys around him really good. So, that’s one of the things I’ve just been happy with seeing.”

Purdy’s contract is structured in a way that the 49ers could get out of it before the full five years are up, but the plan is for his off-field leadership and on-field production to mesh in a way that makes him a long-term fixture in the offense.