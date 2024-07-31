 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

George Kittle: Brock Purdy is taking it and making it his offense

  
Published July 31, 2024 12:07 PM

Brock Purdy has been highly effective as the 49ers quarterback in his first two seasons, helping San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game as a rookie and Super Bowl LVIII in Year 2.

As he gets ready for his third season, tight end George Kittle said in an interview with KNBR this week that the young signal-caller has displayed an even greater sense of confidence and ownership in the scheme.

“I feel like he’s just more comfortable with the offense,” Kittle said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He seems very comfortable with it, and he seems like he’s taking it and making it his offense. Just his confidence in the pocket, throwing the ball, telling guys, ‘Hey, you need to do this. You need to push your route depth here. Yeah, you need to run out of it.’

“He just has this confidence, and he just has this, like, ‘This is my job.’ And it’s not something that — I want to say you’re always fighting for your job, but he’s like, ‘I’m making this job better. I’m getting better while I’m out here.’”

Kittle added that he likes the mindset and mentality Purdy has brought to the field for every practice.

“I think he said it, too. He was like, ‘I want to be great every single day.’ You can see that mindset in him. He is dialed in and just locked in every single rep. And I just appreciate someone like that because he’s just getting better.”

In 2023, Purdy completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the league in several categories, including passer rating (113.0) and yards per attempt (9.6).