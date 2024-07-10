George Kittle confident Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers work out an extension

It appears Brandon Aiyuk will remain with the 49ers for 2024, but it is uncertain whether he will get his coveted extension.

The receiver skipped the entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp. He is under contract for the fifth-year option of $14.1 million in 2024, and he wants to be among the highest-paid players at his position.

The sides, though, have not come to an agreement after months of discussion, and Aiyuk said at the end of June that an extension wasn’t close.

49ers tight end George Kittle has faith Aiyuk will get his deal, because he and other core 49ers players have in recent seasons.

“I think, if you look at my career, being a Forty-Niner, and the way most of the contracts have gone, I didn’t get signed until the second week of training camp, Deebo [Samuel] was pretty late [in 2022],” Kittle said on The Rich Eisen Show, via 49erswebzone.com. "[Nick] Bosa was [right before] the first week of [last] season. That’s just how business is done out there.

“I’m not in the meetings. I have no idea [how negotiations are progressing]. I actually go out of my way to not talk to anybody going through contract negotiations, so when people ask me questions, I have absolutely no idea. But I’m not concerned about it. Aiyuk’s a phenomenal football player who’s a big part of our offense, and he’s one of the most complete receivers that I’ve ever played with. So I’m going to assume that Aiyuk’s going to be on our team by the time the season starts.”

Aiyuk made 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season after 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.