George Kittle, Fred Warner estimated as limited participants Monday

The 49ers didn’t practice Monday, but they had to release a practice report with their Thursday night game against the Seahawks looming.

The team estimated wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist), kicker Jake Moody (right ankle) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee) as non-participants.

Tight end George Kittle (ribs), linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and safety Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) were listed as limited.

Kittle played 58 of 64 offensive snaps Sunday against the Cardinals, and Warner played all 58 defensive snaps.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant Monday.