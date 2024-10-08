 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: 'I don't believe in the Bills' after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
George Kittle, Fred Warner estimated as limited participants Monday

  
Published October 7, 2024 09:23 PM

The 49ers didn’t practice Monday, but they had to release a practice report with their Thursday night game against the Seahawks looming.

The team estimated wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist), kicker Jake Moody (right ankle) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee) as non-participants.

Tight end George Kittle (ribs), linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and safety Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) were listed as limited.

Kittle played 58 of 64 offensive snaps Sunday against the Cardinals, and Warner played all 58 defensive snaps.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant Monday.