George Kittle, Fred Warner remain out of practice, uncertain for Sunday

49ers linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle remained out of practice Thursday. That does not bode well for their availability for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, on his weekly radio show on KNBR, sounded uncertain about both players’ status.

“Neither practiced today,” Shanahan said, via 49erswebzone.com. “They were out there for walkthrough and stuff. So, I mean, still not sure yet. They haven’t been good enough to go today, which is never fun. So, hopefully, they’ll get better here over the next couple of days.”

Kittle returned from his injury in Week 4, and Warner was injured during the game.

Shanahan said both players, because they are veterans, could play without practicing this week.

“They’re two guys that, if they don’t practice, they’re still two guys who can definitely play on Sunday,” Shanahan said. “So, hopefully, they’ll get there.”

Warner said Wednesday that he plans to play.

Wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) were the other 49ers who didn’t practice.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), defensive Kevin Givens (triceps), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) were limited.