nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
George Kittle, Fred Warner remain out of practice, uncertain for Sunday

  
Published October 3, 2024 09:38 PM

49ers linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle remained out of practice Thursday. That does not bode well for their availability for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, on his weekly radio show on KNBR, sounded uncertain about both players’ status.

Neither practiced today,” Shanahan said, via 49erswebzone.com. “They were out there for walkthrough and stuff. So, I mean, still not sure yet. They haven’t been good enough to go today, which is never fun. So, hopefully, they’ll get better here over the next couple of days.”

Kittle returned from his injury in Week 4, and Warner was injured during the game.

Shanahan said both players, because they are veterans, could play without practicing this week.

“They’re two guys that, if they don’t practice, they’re still two guys who can definitely play on Sunday,” Shanahan said. “So, hopefully, they’ll get there.”

Warner said Wednesday that he plans to play.

Wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) were the other 49ers who didn’t practice.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), defensive Kevin Givens (triceps), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) were limited.