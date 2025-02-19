George Kittle: Have to build offense differently without Deebo Samuel

The 49ers have given wide receiver Deebo Samuel permission to talk to teams that might be interested in trading for him this offseason and that is likely the first step toward Samuel’s departure after six seasons with the team.

George Kittle has been Samuel’s teammate for his entire run with the Niners and the tight end called Samuel “one of the most unique players” in the league during an interview with USA Today. Kittle cited Samuel’s ability to pick up yards after the catch and as a runner as things that set him apart,

“I don’t think you can really replace him,” Kittle said. “There are — we’re just going to have to build our offense a little bit differently because we don’t have that available to us. But Deebo’s a hell of a football player. I’ve loved being his teammate, I’ve loved sharing the field with him, I’ve loved going to war with him. If that is what happens and he gets traded, I’ll be very sad. But at the same time, I’m always happy for guys to get opportunities and that’s all you can ask for in the NFL. Deebo’s one of my guys and I love playing with him.”

Kittle said he believes the team’s other wide receivers can produce in bigger roles and that a healthy return for running back Christian McCaffrey would also help the offense make up for anything they lose when and if Samuel moves on to another team.