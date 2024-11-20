George Kittle: I’ll be playing against the Packers

Tight end George Kittle didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but he’s not planning to remain out of action for long.

Kittle sat out in Week 11 with a hamstring injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle will be able to take part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis. Kittle said that work will be a prelude to his return to action in Green Bay this Sunday.

“I will be playing on Sunday,” Kittle said, via KNBR. “Very excited. Can’t pass up playing the Packers. I will be out there for sure.”

Kittle has 43 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season and the 49ers will be happy to welcome that production back as they try to move to 6-5 this season.