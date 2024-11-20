 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Kittle: I’ll be playing against the Packers

  
Published November 20, 2024 04:45 PM

Tight end George Kittle didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but he’s not planning to remain out of action for long.

Kittle sat out in Week 11 with a hamstring injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle will be able to take part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis. Kittle said that work will be a prelude to his return to action in Green Bay this Sunday.

“I will be playing on Sunday,” Kittle said, via KNBR. “Very excited. Can’t pass up playing the Packers. I will be out there for sure.”

Kittle has 43 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season and the 49ers will be happy to welcome that production back as they try to move to 6-5 this season.