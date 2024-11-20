 Skip navigation
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Nix 'surgically explosive' for Broncos as of late
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Brock Purdy will be limited Wednesday, 49ers expect he’ll be fine Sunday

  
Published November 20, 2024 04:30 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with some right shoulder soreness, but the team isn’t making any plans to play a different quarterback against the Packers this weekend.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that Purdy will be a limited participant in the team’s first practice of the week, but added that he has no concern about Purdy’s availability for Week 12.

Purdy was 21-of-28 for 159 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Shanahan said that running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles, rest), defensive end Nick Bosa (oblique, hip), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, rest), linebacker Tatum Bethune (knee), and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) will not practice. Tight end George Kittle (hamstring), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (concussion), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) are set to be the other limited participants.