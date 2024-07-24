 Skip navigation
George Kittle is all the way back after losing and re-gaining 30 pounds this offseason

  
Published July 24, 2024 04:26 AM

49ers tight end George Kittle had a rough offseason, thanks to a nagging core muscle injury he had surgically repaired as well as an injury to the AC joint in his shoulder during the Super Bowl. But after losing 30 pounds because he couldn’t lift weights, Kittle says he’s now all the way back.

Kittle said his weight got down to 214 pounds, about 30 below his playing weight, but that he is now right where he wants to be as camp opens.

“I got it back up,” Kittle said. “I usually play the whole season around 242 to 245 and I got it back up to 243 this past week so I was excited about that, weight’s all back. It was kind of an odd offseason because I couldn’t train the way I usually train, a lot of it was recovery. I was able to, through OTAs, June and July, kind of get back into the rhythm I want to get back into. I feel prepared to start training camp.”

Kittle said he couldn’t do his typical offseason workouts and lost a lot of muscle as a result, but he put it back on once he was fully cleared to train.

“If I’m not working out, I lose weight pretty fast,” Kittle said. “I had the AC thing with my shoulder from the Super Bowl. Then from the surgery I couldn’t really do any type of lifting. So, basically, I didn’t really do a lot for several weeks, so I lost a lot of weight. But after I got back in the gym, and I was able to start it back up, I got back to 230 decently, then I gained 10 pounds these last four to six weeks. So I feel good about it.”

The 49ers feel good about where Kittle is heading into his eighth NFL season.