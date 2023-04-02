 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
George Kittle makes WrestleMania cameo, flattens the Miz during match against McAfee

  
Published April 2, 2023 04:19 AM
Fun-loving 49ers tight end George Kittle loves the fun of pro wrestling. On Saturday night, he got directly involved .

In the front row at the 39th installment of the WWE’s answer to the Super Bowl, Kittle drew the attention of a wrestler named the Miz during an impromptu match between the Miz and Pat McAfee .

The Miz shoved Kittle back to his chair . Kittle removed his jacket to reveal that he was indeed ready to rumble, with a sleeveless Tight End University T-shirt and shorts.

Kittle jumped over the barrier and, while Miz was looking the other way, prepared to charge. The Miz turned just before Kittle flattened him with a clothesline.

That’s apparently all Kittle did. Which surely made the 49ers breathe a sigh of relief. While the risk of injury isn’t significant, teams can get skittish about their players participating in pro wrestling. In 2007, for example, the Titans went to court to keep Pacman Jones from participating in a TNA wrestling event, even though Pacman was suspended by the NFL at the time.

McAfee, who retired after the 2016 season, has no such limitations. He finished the Miz with a move called a Swanton Bomb that had McAfee doing a flip from a post into the area around the ring and landing on the Miz (it looked painful, scripted or not). The Miz was then dragged back into the ring for the finish.

WrestleMania continues tonight. It streams exclusive on Peacock, by the way.