George Kittle may wear his profane anti-Cowboys shirt again, despite NFL fining him

During last season’s Cowboys-49ers game, San Francisco tight end George Kittle wore a shirt saying, “Fuck Dallas” under his uniform. Kittle briefly lifted his jersey to display the shirt, and for that the NFL fined him $13,659. Kittle knew the fine was coming and didn’t care.

The documentary series Receiver shows Kittle talking with teammates on the sideline about his decision to wear the shirt and the $15,000 fine he was expecting.

“How much of a fine is that? Fifteen?” Kittle said. “I’m gonna get fined so much money.”

But even after receiving the fine, Kittle said he may wear the same shirt again.

“I don’t regret it one bit. Not one bit, and I might do it again given the opportunity,” Kittle said.

Kittle will get the opportunity in Week Eight, when the 49ers face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.