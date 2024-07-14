 Skip navigation
replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It's been a "pretty intense" OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a "very strong" quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
George Kittle may wear his profane anti-Cowboys shirt again, despite NFL fining him

  
Published July 14, 2024 04:13 AM

During last season’s Cowboys-49ers game, San Francisco tight end George Kittle wore a shirt saying, “Fuck Dallas” under his uniform. Kittle briefly lifted his jersey to display the shirt, and for that the NFL fined him $13,659. Kittle knew the fine was coming and didn’t care.

The documentary series Receiver shows Kittle talking with teammates on the sideline about his decision to wear the shirt and the $15,000 fine he was expecting.

“How much of a fine is that? Fifteen?” Kittle said. “I’m gonna get fined so much money.”

But even after receiving the fine, Kittle said he may wear the same shirt again.

“I don’t regret it one bit. Not one bit, and I might do it again given the opportunity,” Kittle said.

Kittle will get the opportunity in Week Eight, when the 49ers face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.