George Kittle, Nick Bosa out of Wednesday’s practice

The 49ers do not have tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip) in Wednesday’s practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, though, did not express concern about either player.

“Bosa was able to get through it last week,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Kittle, I expect to have him out there tomorrow. It’s just irritated. We’ll be smart today, but you never know how the week goes. But I feel pretty good about both of them.”

Bosa injured his hip during practice last week, and Kittle came out of Sunday’s game with hamstring irritation.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, wrist) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) also aren’t practice. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back) also is out, prompting the 49es to sign Pat O’Donnell as insurance.

“I am a little more concerned with that,” Shanahan said of Wishnowsky’s status. “It bothered him earlier in the year pretty bad back to training camp, and it’s flared up here this last week, so we’ll see how this week goes.

“But that’s why we brought in another guy. So, hopefully, it’ll take a turn for the better here, but right now, we have some concern.”

Running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), wide receiver Chris Conley (hamstring) and offensive guard Jon Feliciano (knee) are limited. Shanahan said McCaffrey’s status is part of his plan as he works his way back fully from bilateral Achilles tendinitis.