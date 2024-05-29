 Skip navigation
George Kittle on track for training camp after core muscle surgery

  
Published May 29, 2024 05:44 PM

49ers tight end George Kittle went for surgery after the team’s Super Bowl loss and he provided an update on his recovery on Wednesday.

Kittle suffered a core muscle injury around the middle of the regular season, but only missed a Week 18 game that had no bearing on the 49ers’ postseason fate. Kittle had surgery to address the injury shortly after the loss to the Chiefs in Las Vegas and word at the time was that he’d be ready to go for training camp.

On Wednesday, Kittle told reporters that he remains on track for that return. Kittle posted 65 catches for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in the postseason while playing through the injury.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is also recovering from core muscle surgery and was given the same recovery timeline as Kittle after going in for his operation.