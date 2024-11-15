 Skip navigation
George Kittle returns to limited work; Nick Bosa remains out

  
Published November 14, 2024 08:23 PM

Tight end George Kittle returned to a limited practice Thursday, a day after missing practice with hamstring irritation.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle/rest) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back) remained out of practice a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward remains away from the team after the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin) also again was out of practice. He has missed the past two games with his injury and is trending toward missing a third.

Wide receiver Chris Conley (hamstring), center Jon Feliciano (knee) and running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) had another limited session.

Receiver Jauan Jennings, who was not on the report Wednesday, was limited with an ankle injury Thursday.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) was a full participant and appears ready to return from injured reserve.