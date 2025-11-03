George Kittle wants standardized NFL playing surfaces

49ers tight end George Kittle got his first taste of football at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. After the game, he was asked by reporters for his assessment of the field.

“My only issue is with is, like, when someone’s field is, like, the butt of a joke throughout all of social media, constantly, like on every NFL meme page, everybody jokes about how bad it is, I feel like at that point, someone should just take a look at it, and let’s not make it a — no NFL field should be the butt of a joke, ever,” Kittle said.

That said, there were always be a worst field in the NFL, and that field will be the one that gets made fun of. Kittle would prefer that none of the field stand out from the crowd.

“I fell like all the fields should have a level of safety to it,” Kittle said. “I just don’t get, like, why there’s not a standard for, ‘Hey, you’ve got to pick between one of two turfs.’ There shouldn’t be 12 different turfs and 12 different grass fields, and then a couple guys have the same things. I just think that’s weird.”

Kittle pointed out that it’s not that way in other sports, noting that basketball players play on the same hardwood, and that soccer players in Europe play on really nice grass fields.

In the end, Kittle accepted that there’s nothing he can do about it.

“That’s way above my pay grade,” Kittle said. “I don’t make the money to make those decisions. But I’d love to.”

Wouldn’t we all, George. Wouldn’t we all.

Then, we could be the ones to pinch the pennies and chase the dollars — whether it’s the quality of fields or using consumers as pawns in a carriage dispute between multi-billion-dollar TV providers.

We all think we’d do better if we were the stewards of wealth and power. Here’s the real question: Is it possible to do worse?