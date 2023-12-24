George Pickens: I’m just here to win

There was a lot of talk this week about what Steelers wide receiver George Pickens did wrong in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Colts, but he showed what he can do right against the Bengals on Saturday.

Pickens opened the game with an 86-yard touchdown catch from Mason Rudolph and answered the first Bengals touchdown of the game with a 66-yard score in the third quarter. He would have four catches for 195 yards overall in a 34-11 Steelers win. Pickens took heavy criticism for saying he didn’t run block against the Colts because he didn’t want to get injured and that he thought the media was making too much of what happened.

Pickens, who displayed frustration a number of times before last Saturday, said after the game that “I know who I am personally” while shrugging off the idea that he was trying to prove something against Cincinnati. The wideout also said that he “kept receipts” in response to a different question, however, and referenced the past week in another answer about his approach to this game.

“I know I made some comments before the week that kind of ticked you guys off, but I just want to say ‘I’m just here to win, to make the proper adjustments and be a great player, to be honest,’” Pickens said in his postgame press conference.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that “he’s got talents” while discussing the decision to keep working with Pickens and they were on full display in a win that kept the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive.