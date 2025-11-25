 Skip navigation
George Pickens is set to practice on Tuesday

  
Published November 25, 2025 01:57 PM

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is moving in the right direction on the health front.

Pickens was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s injury report, which was merely an estimation of his actual practice output because the Cowboys only held a walkthrough. On Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said at his press conference that he expects Pickens to take part in practice later in the day.

The Cowboys list Pickens with calf and ankle issues.

Pickens has not appeared to be impacted by either injury in the last couple of weeks. He had nine catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in Week 11’s win over the Raiders and nine catches for 146 yards and a score in Dallas’ Week 12 comeback victory against the Eagles.

The team’s injury report will show Pickens’ participation level, but his presence on the field is a good sign for his outlook for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.