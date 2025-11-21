 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Pickens: “No beef” in Pittsburgh; it wasn’t a long-term fit

  
Published November 21, 2025 02:10 PM

After trading for — and paying big money to — receiver DK Metcalf, the Steelers traded receiver George Pickens to the Cowboys.

In an item for ThePlayersTribune.com, Pickens explains that he has no hard feelings toward the team that drafted him in 2022.

“I honestly don’t have a bad word to say about Pittsburgh,” Pickens said. “I can call up Coach [Tomlin] right now and we’d have a good conversation. What I really respect about Coach is that he was telling me the whole time, ‘Just keep being you, George.’ There was no beef. It just wasn’t really a fit long-term.

“When I knew they were bringing in DK with the two-tight-end offense, I thought: Cool, perfect for y’all. Let me get up out of here and get you a pick. And that’s how it went down. They did right by me, in the end. We were talking the whole time, and they sent me to the perfect spot in Dallas.”

Pickens admits that, during his time in Pittsburgh, “I was still a kid. I made some mistakes. I’ll own that. I let my emotions get the best of me a few times, because I’m always riding that line. That’s just who I am. I’ve tried to learn from it and grow while still being me.”

The reality is that Pickens, whose immense talent is now fully on display thanks to quarterback Dak Prescott, didn’t have the same thing in Pittsburgh with Kenny Pickett.

“I did what I could with what I had, bro,” Pickens said.

He described the move as a “win-win.” But the Steelers would have won more games during Pickens’s time in Pittsburgh if they had someone who could get the ball more often. And they wouldn’t have needed to trade for Metcalf; they’d have someone younger and (frankly) better in Pickens.