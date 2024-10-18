George Pickens says Russell Wilson is making his “first start” Sunday

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said recently that he doesn’t have any issue with wide receiver George Pickens’s effort level, but he may have an issue with Pickens’s ability to keep a secret.

Tomlin declined to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jets when he spoke to reporters at a Friday press conference, but Pickens was not so circumspect during his own media session. Pickens was asked if Russell Wilson was putting in more practice time this week because he was in consideration to replace Justin Fields as the team’s starter this week.

“Yeah, getting on the same page after practice, throwing,” Pickens said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “More than usual, because this is his first start.”

Pickens didn’t exactly reveal a secret formula as all signs have been pointing to Wilson being Tomlin’s choice, but the head coach may still have a bone to pick with the wideout about not keeping the information to himself.