Mike Tomlin declines to publicly name starting QB for Week 7

  
Published October 18, 2024 01:30 PM

If you thought Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would formally name a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s matchup against the Jets, think again.

Tomlin told reporters in his Friday news conference that he has decided who will start at the position between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

He’s just not saying who that is.

“I’m just going to keep that in-house,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I thought [Wilson] was sharp. I thought Justin was sharp as well. I thought we had a highly productive week from both guys and from the unit as a whole.”

Tomlin added that the Steelers could “certainly” use both quarterbacks against New York.

Tomlin may not be making it official, but it’s been apparent all week that Pittsburgh plans to start Wilson on Sunday. From offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. noting Wilson took first-team reps on Wednesday, to Fields appearing and sounding disappointed in his performance during his weekly news conference — all signs have been pointing toward No. 3 taking over as QB1 in Week 7 now that Wilson has finally recovered from his calf injury.

The Steelers enter the weekend No. 21 in points and No. 26 in total yards so far this season. Fields has completed 66 percent of his throws for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 231 yards with a team-high five TDs.

The Steelers play the Jets on Sunday night and the Giants next Monday night before their Week 9 bye — which could provide another opportunity for Pittsburgh to assess its quarterback situation.