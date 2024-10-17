Justin Fields: I don’t think I’ve played good enough, if I’m being real with you

Though head coach Mike Tomlin has not made the announcement outright, it’s become clear that Russell Wilson is set to start Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Jets.

To that end, Justin Fields — who started Pittsburgh’s first six games — addressed the media on Thursday and was asked if it would be frustrating to not start in Week 7 given how he’s played, helping lead the Steelers to a 4-2 start.

“I mean, I don’t think I’ve played good enough, if I’m being real with you,” Fields said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort [question] of who should be playing and who should not. At the end of the day, we got a few wins — of course I’m glad about that. But there are areas that I can get better at, and I’m just gonna continue to work on those and continue to get better.”

Fields added that he didn’t necessarily get what he wanted out of his six starts, because the team isn’t 6-0.

"[B]ut it was a great opportunity for me,” Fields said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Of course, I’m grateful for the opportunity. I did get those first six weeks, and we’ll just see what happens.”

If, as expected, Fields is the backup to Wilson on Sunday, he said he’s going to do his best to support the veteran QB.

“I’m just doing the same thing I was doing,” Fields said. “I just do my job at the end of the day and whether that’s playing, it’s helping the guys out on the sideline, tell him what I see, helping the rest out if he’s out there. So just small stuff like that.”

In his six starts, Fields completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 231 yards and five TDs.