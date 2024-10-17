 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncossaints_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Broncos vs. Saints
nbc_pft_amaricooper_241017.jpg
Cooper could allow Bills offense to ‘settle in’
nbc_pft_detvsmin_241017.jpg
Can the Vikings maintain winning ways vs. Lions?

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncossaints_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Broncos vs. Saints
nbc_pft_amaricooper_241017.jpg
Cooper could allow Bills offense to ‘settle in’
nbc_pft_detvsmin_241017.jpg
Can the Vikings maintain winning ways vs. Lions?

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields: I don’t think I’ve played good enough, if I’m being real with you

  
Published October 17, 2024 11:45 AM

Though head coach Mike Tomlin has not made the announcement outright, it’s become clear that Russell Wilson is set to start Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Jets.

To that end, Justin Fields — who started Pittsburgh’s first six games — addressed the media on Thursday and was asked if it would be frustrating to not start in Week 7 given how he’s played, helping lead the Steelers to a 4-2 start.

“I mean, I don’t think I’ve played good enough, if I’m being real with you,” Fields said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort [question] of who should be playing and who should not. At the end of the day, we got a few wins — of course I’m glad about that. But there are areas that I can get better at, and I’m just gonna continue to work on those and continue to get better.”

Fields added that he didn’t necessarily get what he wanted out of his six starts, because the team isn’t 6-0.

"[B]ut it was a great opportunity for me,” Fields said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Of course, I’m grateful for the opportunity. I did get those first six weeks, and we’ll just see what happens.”

If, as expected, Fields is the backup to Wilson on Sunday, he said he’s going to do his best to support the veteran QB.

“I’m just doing the same thing I was doing,” Fields said. “I just do my job at the end of the day and whether that’s playing, it’s helping the guys out on the sideline, tell him what I see, helping the rest out if he’s out there. So just small stuff like that.”

In his six starts, Fields completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 231 yards and five TDs.