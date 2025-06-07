 Skip navigation
A one-point conversion safety has happened in college, not NFL

  
Published June 6, 2025 08:05 PM

Our recent item regarding the theoretical possibility of a team having only one point has been the No. 1 story on PFT over the past two days.

So here’s a little more. While it has never happened in the NFL, it has happened multiple times in college football.

Most notably, it occurred during the Fiesta Bowl to cap the 2013 season. Up 31-10 against Kansas State, Oregon attempted a one-point PAT. It was blocked and recovered in the field of play. The runner took the ball behind the goal line, and a lateral resulted in a tackle in the end zone.

It also happened in a 2004 game between Texas and Texas A&M (our in-house Aggie loyalist Charean Williams did not remember it).

It’s never happened in the NFL. Either team during the conversion attempt can, in theory, score one point because either team can, in theory, be charged with a safety. It would be wild, to say the least, for the team attempting the conversion to end up being tackles in its own end zone for a safety.

But it can happen. Which means that a 34-1 score is possible. And which means that, if a team like the Falcons builds a league like that, it can be blown.