George Pickens upgraded to limited on Tuesday injury report

  
There is some positive news on the Cowboys’ injury report when it comes to one of their top offensive weapons.

Receiver George Pickens was upgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday after he was estimated as a non-participant on Monday.

Pickens is dealing with knee and calf injuries. Pickens has finished with 144 and 146 yards over the last two weeks in wins over the Raiders and Eagles, respectively.

In 11 games with Dallas this year, Pickens has 67 receptions for 1,054 yards with a career-high eight touchdowns.

Pickens was not the only player upgraded, as defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (elbow) and receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder/illness) also went from DNP to limited on Tuesday’s report.

Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) remained a non-participant.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring) was added to the injury report as limited.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clooney (neck), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder), safety Malik Hooker (toe/thigh), and safety Donovan Wilson (neck) all remained limited.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (wrist), defensive end James Houston (wrists/knee), fullback Hunter Luepke (hip), guard Tyler Smith (knee), and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) all remained full.