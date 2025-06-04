 Skip navigation
George Pickens wearing No. 3 after swap with Dante Fowler

  
Published June 4, 2025 01:07 PM

Wide receiver George Pickens wore No. 13 in his initial practices with the Cowboys, but that’s not going to be his number when the team hits the field in Philadelphia for the opening game of the 2025 NFL season.

Pickens will be sporting No. 3 in that contest. He wore that number during OTAs this week and the Cowboys announced that it is officially his number. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks wore No. 3 for the Cowboys last season.

Edge rusher Dante Fowler was set to wear that number, but he swapped with Pickens and will now be No. 13 for Dallas.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had been No. 13, but he will be No. 0 after changing his number earlier in the offseason.