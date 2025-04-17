 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Other PFT Content

Georgia edge rushers Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams working out for teams Thursday

  
Published April 17, 2025 07:15 AM

Edge rushers Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams are unlikely to share the field in the NFL, but the Georgia teammates are set to do so one more time on Thursday.

The two players will take part in a joint workout in Athens, Georgia that will give teams a last chance to see them on the field before the draft gets underway next week. Jordan Reid of ESPN reports both players are expected to do position drills.

Walker did not work out at the Combine or at Georgia’s Pro Day because of a quad injury, but he is still considered to be near the top of the list of prospects in this year’s class. Williams did take part in the Pro Day and is generally ranked a bit lower than his fellow Bulldog.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that the Saints are among the teams that are expected to have a contingent in attendance for the workout. New Orleans holds the ninth overall pick.