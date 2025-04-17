Georgia edge rushers Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams working out for teams Thursday

Edge rushers Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams are unlikely to share the field in the NFL, but the Georgia teammates are set to do so one more time on Thursday.

The two players will take part in a joint workout in Athens, Georgia that will give teams a last chance to see them on the field before the draft gets underway next week. Jordan Reid of ESPN reports both players are expected to do position drills.

Walker did not work out at the Combine or at Georgia’s Pro Day because of a quad injury, but he is still considered to be near the top of the list of prospects in this year’s class. Williams did take part in the Pro Day and is generally ranked a bit lower than his fellow Bulldog.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that the Saints are among the teams that are expected to have a contingent in attendance for the workout. New Orleans holds the ninth overall pick.