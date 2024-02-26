Georgia OT Amarius Mims’ ankle is fully healed, allowing him to workout at Combine

Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims’ ankle is fully healed, and he plans to participate in all on-field testing and drills at the Scouting Combine, Jordan Reid of ESPN reports.

Mims injured his ankle in the conference opener against South Carolina.

He was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery.

Mims returned for the home finale against Ole Miss, but he reinjured the ankle in the SEC Championship Game. The injury kept him out of the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Mims ended up playing seven games with six starts.

He played eight games as a freshman in 2021 and saw action as a reserve offensive lineman in 14 of 15 games. That included starts in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State and CFP National Championship against TCU during the 2022 season.