PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is 'committed' to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must 'lean heavily' on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Georgia QB Carson Beck will enter the transfer portal

  
Published January 9, 2025 02:54 PM

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has apparently changed his plans for the 2025 season.

Beck declared his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft late last month, but Pete Nakos of On3.com reports that Beck has changed course. He will now enter the transfer portal.

Beck had a stellar 2023 season for the Bulldogs, but did not play as well in 2024 and then suffered a torn right ulnar collateral ligament in the SEC title game in November. The uncertainty about how he’ll emerge from rehabbing the injury may have helped push Beck toward transferring in hopes of rebuilding his draft stock.

That uncertainty could also impact what schools look to bring Beck into the fold. However that shakes out, it looks like it will be 2026 before Beck will be hitting the professional ranks.