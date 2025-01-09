Georgia QB Carson Beck will enter the transfer portal

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has apparently changed his plans for the 2025 season.

Beck declared his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft late last month, but Pete Nakos of On3.com reports that Beck has changed course. He will now enter the transfer portal.

Beck had a stellar 2023 season for the Bulldogs, but did not play as well in 2024 and then suffered a torn right ulnar collateral ligament in the SEC title game in November. The uncertainty about how he’ll emerge from rehabbing the injury may have helped push Beck toward transferring in hopes of rebuilding his draft stock.

That uncertainty could also impact what schools look to bring Beck into the fold. However that shakes out, it looks like it will be 2026 before Beck will be hitting the professional ranks.