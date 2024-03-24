Georgia RB Trevor Etienne is arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges

George running back Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, was arrested for DUI early Sunday on multiple charges.

Via Lance McCurley of UGASports.com, Etienne faces four misdemeanor charges: reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield, failure to maintain lane and improper driving on road, and (as listed in the official records) “DUI — alcohol — less safe.”

Trevor Etienne played two years at Florida. He transferred to Georgia after the 2023 season.

The Georgia program has experienced a rash of arrests since early 2022. Coach Kirby Smart has vowed in the past to improve the situation.

“I’ll be the first to admit we haven’t solved that issue or problem,” Smart told reporters in July 2023. “I don’t honestly know that anybody has, but certainly for us, it’s important to acknowledge it first. We’ve had a lot of intervention in terms of talking and visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We’ll continue to do that.”

They apparently need to continue to keep doing that.