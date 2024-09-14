Get a free, signed, personalized copy of Son of Mine this weekend

Football season, if you haven’t noticed, is back. And it can be a long few days between Monday night and Thursday night.

Here’s a way to get through an upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday: Read Son of Mine.

It’s the second book in the Father of Mine series. (So maybe read Father of Mine first.)

The early feedback is overwhelmingly glowing, to my astonishment. From the assessment by Kirkus Reviews to the emails that come through the PFT pipeline to the text messages from those who somehow got my number to the folks I run into during rare emergences from my cave to do very important things like buy apples and cheese.

And people are ripping through Son of Mine, in two days or less.

Here’s a weekly (if I remember to post it) chance to get a free, signed, personalized copy. Last week’s winner was Charles in Michigan, who asked for an inscription related to his favorite football team. (I went with, “They might be eating cats, but they’re not eating Lions.”)

To enter this week’s contest, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line (and only this subject line): “Son of Mine 9/14/24 Giveaway.” Include name, address, and preferred inscription.

So enter away. (Or buy a signed, personalized copy here.)

And get the Father of Mine ebook for only $3.99. Then, get the Son of Mine ebook for $4.99. That’s $8.98 total for two books that I personally guarantee you will enjoy.

But only if you enjoy a “fast-paced mob-family saga with compelling characters, great dialogue, and hardboiled vengeance.”