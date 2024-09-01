Get ready for the NFL to invade Labor Day weekend

The NFL last played regular-season games on Labor Day weekend in 2001, when the L in the logo still had a squiggly line. It’s just a matter of time before the NFL reclaims the turf it abandoned 23 years ago.

It’s inevitable. If/when (when) the NFL adds an 18th game and if the NFL Players Association demands a second bye, the dream of staging the Super Bowl on Presidents’ Day weekend becomes a reality only if the NFL gets things started on Labor Day weekend.

And that’s before the NFL pushes for 19 or 20 regular-season games, which also will happen. In time.

At some point soon, then, the NFL will come back to Labor Day weekend.

The league got away from it because the ratings took a hit, thanks to people enjoying the last unofficial weekend of summer. People weren’t home to watch games on TV.

Now, they can watch wherever, however, on their phones. The numbers will still be high.

And with the Friday night and Saturday prohibition on NFL games (it’s the quid pro quo for the broadcast antitrust exemption) not kicking in until the second Friday in September, the NFL could start every season with five nights of prime-time games — Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Sorry, college football. You’ll go back to being second fiddle on your debut weekend.

Don’t feel bad for the college game. After flooding the airwaves on Saturday with mostly Cornell-Hofstra slaughters, there’s one game today and one game tomorrow night. There should be college games in all windows, both days.

Soon, there will be NFL games throughout Labor Day weekend. Thursday night, Friday night, multiple Saturday windows (maybe three), multiple Sunday windows (definitely three), and maybe even multiple windows on Labor Day.

Why have nine or ten games start at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday when they can be spread into standalone spots that will generate massive ratings? Especially with every team’s glass half full at 0-0. Folks will flock to watch their favorite teams play.

We’re not advocating for it. We’re just anticipating it. And it’s just a matter of time before it happens. It’s kind of surprising that it’s not happening already.