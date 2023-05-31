 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Getting Mike Evans more touchdowns a priority for Bucs

  
Published May 31, 2023 06:33 PM

Mike Evans’ six touchdowns last season were the third-fewest in his nine-year career and his fewest since 2017. It’s a big reason the Buccaneers ranked only 25th in scoring.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles wants that number back to Evans’ career average of nine touchdowns per season.

“We’ve got to make that a priority, obviously,” Bowles said Tuesday. “I think we made it a priority last year. Sometimes it was shut down; sometimes we just misread it here and there, whether it was on the receiver, the [quarterback] or offensive linemen. We’ve got to get better in that area in getting him the football.”

Despite having Tom Brady, the Buccaneers had trouble scoring. They scored 30 or more points twice and 10 times were held to fewer than 20.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are competing for the job to replace Brady, but whoever the quarterback is will be blessed with a pair of Pro Bowl wideouts in Evans and Chris Godwin.

Evans caught 77 passes for 1,124 yards, his ninth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in nine seasons. Godwin caught 104 passes for 1,023 yards and three touchdowns, his fewest touchdowns since 2017.

“We know [Evans is] a threat, and we know he’s a great player,” Bowles said, “so we’ve got to constantly find ways -- not just him, but Chris as well -- we’ve got to find ways to get those guys the ball.”