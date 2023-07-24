 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 2-stroke Carson Brown scenic.jpg
Carson Brown wins 2-stroke Challenge at the Washougal Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctb_jonathanindia_230724.jpg
How India could factor into trade deadline
nbc_simms_rbsalaryv2_230724.jpg
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
nbc_csu_maddenratingsv2_230724.jpg
Madden ratings breakdown; who deserves a 99?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Giants add Mike Adams as assistant special teams coach

  
Published July 24, 2023 03:07 PM

The Giants have added to their coaching staff.

New York hired Mike Adams as assistant special teams coach, New York announced on Monday.

Adams replaces Anthony Blevins on the staff, as Blevins recently departed the franchise to be the XFL’s Vegas Vipers head coach.

Adams played 16 seasons in the league as a safety, twice reaching the Pro Bowl. He began his career with the 49ers in 2004 and spent time with the Browns, Broncos, Colts, and Panthers before finishing his career with the Texans in 2019.

In 228 games with 149 starts, Adams recorded 30 interceptions and 90 passes defensed.

He was the Bears assistant defensive backs coach in 2021 and recently served as a Giants coaching intern.