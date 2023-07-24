Giants add Mike Adams as assistant special teams coach

The Giants have added to their coaching staff.

New York hired Mike Adams as assistant special teams coach, New York announced on Monday.

Adams replaces Anthony Blevins on the staff, as Blevins recently departed the franchise to be the XFL’s Vegas Vipers head coach.

Adams played 16 seasons in the league as a safety, twice reaching the Pro Bowl. He began his career with the 49ers in 2004 and spent time with the Browns, Broncos, Colts, and Panthers before finishing his career with the Texans in 2019.

In 228 games with 149 starts, Adams recorded 30 interceptions and 90 passes defensed.

He was the Bears assistant defensive backs coach in 2021 and recently served as a Giants coaching intern.