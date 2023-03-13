 Skip navigation
Giants agree to terms with Bobby Okereke

  
Published March 13, 2023 03:11 PM
The Giants are set to make an addition to their linebacking corps.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms on a contract with former Colt Bobby Okereke. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a four-year, $40 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.

Okereke joined the Colts as a 2019 third-round pick and he started 33 games on defense over the last two seasons. He had 283 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries the last two years.

The Giants re-signed Jarrad Davis, but Jaylon Smith and Landon Collins are both free agents and that leaves an opening for Okereke to fill on Wink Martindale’s defense in 2023.