 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants agree to terms with Cowboys DE Chauncey Golston

  
Published March 10, 2025 11:23 PM

Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston is defecting to a rival.

According to NFL Network, Golston has agreed to terms with the Giants on a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

A third-round pick in 2021, Golston had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season.

Golston appeared in 17 games with 13 starts in 2024. He has 64 total regular-season appearances with 16 starts and 9.0 career sacks.

He played both defensive end and defensive tackle during his time with the Cowboys.