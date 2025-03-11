Giants agree to terms with Cowboys DE Chauncey Golston

Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston is defecting to a rival.

According to NFL Network, Golston has agreed to terms with the Giants on a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

A third-round pick in 2021, Golston had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season.

Golston appeared in 17 games with 13 starts in 2024. He has 64 total regular-season appearances with 16 starts and 9.0 career sacks.

He played both defensive end and defensive tackle during his time with the Cowboys.