Giants agree to terms with receiver Zach Pascal

A day after adding another quarterback, the Giants have added another receiver.

The Giants have announced — sort of — that they have agreed to terms with veteran receiver Zach Pascal.

Undrafted in 2017, the 30-year-old Pascal has played for the Colts, Eagles, and Cardinals. He has 169 catches for 2,057 yards and 16 touchdowns in 112 regular-season appearances, with 47 starts.

Pascal appeared in 17 games last season with Arizona, mainly on special teams. He had 68 total offensive snaps and 278 special-teams snaps. He caught no passes in 2024.

In the latest example of a somewhat unusual trend, the Giants posted on their website a blurb crediting the news to “reports.” Instead of simply confirming it. Or debunking it.

Or adding something like this: “The Giants did not respond to a request for comment from the Giants.”