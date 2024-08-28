Giants announce cuts to 53

The Giants became the final team to announce their cuts to 53 on Tuesday.

Five hours after the deadline, the team publicly said good-bye to three wide receivers, three tight ends and three of their former draft choices.

The Giants cut wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Allen Robinson and Miles Boykin; tight ends Lawrence Cager, Jack Stoll and Jakob Johnson (who also plays fullback); running back Dante Miller; offensive linemen Jimmy Morrissey, Joshua Miles, Jalen Mayfield and Marcellus Johnson; defensive tackle Casey Rogers; inside linebacker Darrian Beavers and K.J. Cloyd; outside linebacker Tomon Fox; cornerbacks Darnay Holmes, Tre Herndon, David Long, Jr. and Alex Johnson; safety Raheem Layne; and kicker Jude McAtamney, who, as an international player, did not count against the 90-man roster.

Inside linebacker Matt Adams (quad) was placed on injured reserve and designated for return, and receiver Isaiah McKenzie (foot) was placed on injured reserve.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich (hamstring), offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (lower leg/ankle) and outside linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (hamstring) were waived/injured.

Offensive lineman Matt Nelson was released on Monday.

The Giants kept three quarterbacks for the first time in three seasons, with Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock on the roster.